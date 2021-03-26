Central High School senior started competing at Angelina County Fair at age 6

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Friday, we visited the Angelina County Fair to catch up with Central High School senior Hayley Eldridge.
She competed at the Angelina County Fair for the last time Friday at George H. Henderson Expo in Lufkin. . She has been competing since she was 6 years old and enjoys helps her peers show their animals as well.
Most recently, Eldridge showed her heifer, “Henney,” at the Houston Livestock Show.
Eldridge is active in both the Angelina County 4-H and the Central FFA.
To watch the full interview with Eldridge, click the video.
