Better East Texas: MIgrant border crisis continues to grow

Congressman Cuellar also noted that some of these migrants were released into the US without a requirement to appear in an immigration court. Again, unacceptable. It is true that we are a nation of immigrants, but what we currently have is an open border situation and that will dissolve our nation quickly if it isn’t dealt with at the border, at the source – other countries – and in the US after migrants arrive. Only then will this high tide of people recede, and that will make for a better East Texas.