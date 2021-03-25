Witness: Driver crashed into car parked in front of house before speeding away, stalling on train tracks

RTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A major crash is under investigation after a driver is found in a wrecked car on train tracks in Tyler.
Shortly after 1 a.m., Tyler fire, police and EMS crews responded to the stalled car near the intersection of North Palace Avenue and West Ferguson street, just outside downtown.
The driver could be seen getting medical evaluation while crews worked to clear both northbound lanes of N. Palace Ave.
A witness at the scene told KLTV the driver crashed into a car parked in front of his house before ending up on the train tracks.
Our crews went to the witness’ house on Moore Avenue, about a mile away from where the driver stalled.
“I was watching TV with my wife and I heard a loud boom outside,” said the witness, who wishes to stay anonymous while police investigate. “When I walked out my front door, I saw my car in my neighbors front yard.”
The witness told us when he tried to approach the driver’s vehicle, he sped away.
“I walked right behind him, because he couldn’t go very fast, while I was on the phone with the police,” said the witness.
We are working to learn if these two crashes are related.
Tyler Police are investigating.
