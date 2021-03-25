Why don’t more people run for Nacogdoches city council? Candidates have their views

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A city of 30,000 won’t be choosing its next mayor.
Banker Jimmy Mize is unopposed for the at-large position, traditionally referred to a mayor in Nacogdoches.
The experienced civic leader’s take is people aren’t apathetic about holding office, but rather trust the ones who do.
“Hopefully, people have confidence in what I can do and the way I can lead. The way I can get along with council and so they chose not to run.”
Northwest ward council member Amelia Fischer says contested elections sharpen candidates. Yet, the attorney is unopposed. She believes a lack of trust discourages community engagement.
“One of the challenges here is trust-building because people think why am I going to go, why am I going to participate, why am I going to sacrifice, if it’s for nothing.”
Kathleen Belanger says she and others were denied the opportunity to participate over a zoning issue. The SFA social work professor emeritus decided then to run against incumbent Northeast council member Garth Hinz.
“And I thought, ‘well, if the only way that we can have our voice heard is to run for office and people have asked me to do it, then I will.”
Hinz says he has no regrets denying a request over a forgone issue, even though it led to an opponent.
“If the facts are the facts and there are no new facts are presented than it’s useless being on the agenda.”
Trust, a lack of trust, and disagreement can lead to civic participation. Or the calling can come from somewhere else as pointed out by the forum facilitator, SFA communications chair Dr. John Hendricks.
“These individuals do it because they love their community.”
The election is May 1. Early voting begins April 19.
The candidates appeared at the Eggs & Issues Program, sponsored by the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce.
The forum will be posted on the chamber’s website Friday. A link can be found in the Big Red Box at ktre.com
