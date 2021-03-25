Longview student wins big at Houston Livestock Show

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Got Milk? Well, there’s a senior at Longview High School that does, and plenty of it from his Jersey dairy cows. In fact his cows just won big at a Texas livestock show.
Longview High School Animal Sciences Instructor Braylon Sessions and student Grant Hockenberry are pretty happy with the outcome of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as far as their involvement, anyway.
“We have a five year old cow and a three year old cow, and I won my class with my three year old cow. I also won my class with my five year old cow, and ended up taking grand champion with my five year old cow,” Hockenberry said.
“He is a hard working kid. He does what he needs to do to make sure that he is very successful,” Sessions said.
And it showed in his Jersey.
“She milks a 94 milk quality which is super good,” Hockenberry said.
But that doesn’t just happen. He says he has to be vigilant since a milk cow needs to eat all day, and then:
“You have to milk in the morning and in the evening every day otherwise the cow will dry up and that’s definitely the hardest part about it,” Hockenberry said.
“These wins or what he accomplished is not common. You know, very few students get to have the success that he’s had,” Sessions said.
Hockenberry says his family has a barn, but his cows are mostly kept out of state.
“We have some friends up in Stillwater, Oklahoma. We bring them there in the off season and they donate the milk to people so it doesn’t go to waste,” Hockenberry said.
It turns out this is a family tradition.
“Just to be able to do this with my grandfather, he’s like my best friend and it just really means a lot to me to do this my senior year. And he used to show Jerseys back when he was in high school and he used to own a dairy so it was really special for me to do this,” Hockenberry said.
And judging from the trophies and ribbons, if any of his cow’s milk was spilled, nobody cried over it.
Hockenberry says he has two more shows this year, then it’s off to A&M for Animal Science Nutrition to work towards his goal of becoming a veterinarian.
