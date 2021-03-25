Angelina County fair returns, runs through Saturday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Following its Tuesday kickoff, the Angelina County Fair is underway, making its return to the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center in Lufkin.
The event ushers in a return to form after last year’s was canceled due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.
Many area students who participate in the Angelina County Fair as they take care of and show animals, create projects and bake. Huntington ISD junior Dalton Morton and Hudson ISD seniors Morgan Mayo and Chloe Murray are no different. That’s why last year was difficult for them.
“I went out to the barn and cried,” Morton recalled. “That’s not like me. I never cry. It hit me hard when I heard we weren’t having the Fair.”
“This is my last year,” Mayo said. “To the seniors that didn’t get to show last year it is heartbreaking because it is such a fun experience that you get to do throughout school.”
“We work so hard for so long on these projects and seeing that go down the drain last year makes us really thankful that we get to have it this year and see the fruits of our labor,” Murray said.
“The show must go on,” Angelina County Fair Administrator Kody Jenkins said. “We’ve had a lot of commitments, even from our community leaders. We can do this and still be safe.”
Jenkins said the program supports youth, agriculture and education. Through organizations, donations and purchases of students’ projects, it helps grow their college funds. Jenkins said it’s also building confidence toward future careers.
“We’re not raising animals, we’re raising kids,” she said. “We’re putting kids in the barn. They’re getting up working before they eat breakfast and feeding their animals. They’re out in shops late at night building their projects or in the kitchen helping cook for their families. We’re building leaders, community leaders and responsible kids with good work ethic.”
“These organization have made me who I am today. I’m more of a people person, and I think that will help me going into my future,” Murray said.
“It’s very important,” Morton said. “Without agriculture, we wouldn’t be where we are now.”
Mayo, Morton and Murray also discussed their projects for this year’s Fair.
”I do FCS, which is baking, and also do rabbits,” Murray said. “Rabbits is my main project. Breeding rabbits, you keep year round and then market rabbits, you have for a few weeks before the fair. For market rabbits, that’s weighing your rabbits every single day, keeping up with how much they weigh, feed them every day and then bringing in rabbits, feeding and water them every single day.”
”It definitely was a turn this year with the snow storm and everything,” said Mayo, who is also this year’s Grand Champion for the Market Rabbits competition. “It kind of cut into the time we have had to receive the rabbits, so they were already a little bit lower [in weight] than they should have been. But I mean every day, morning and night, we went out there fed them, weighed them every day. Then about a week until show, it’s like a three times a day thing. You go out there before school, after school and at night weighing, watering and just feeding them. Then about three days until show it starts getting really real. It’s just about keeping the weight completely symmetrical and that was the hardest part. They ended up staying the same.”
”I show lambs, goats, heifers, steers and rabbits,” Morton said. “And this year, I built a 28-foot gooseneck for all the shows, so I put in a lot of work in. But last year hit me hard. It was disappointing, and it let me down basically. To be here now, I’m excited. I’m glad. I’m blessed basically. We all are to let us have this show.”
Jenkins said with last year’s cancellation through donations, they were able to help support a portion of the projects students created; about $200,000 worth. She said this year in animal projects alone, the students have invested more than $600,000.
Saturday, March 25 is the last day of the Angelina County Fair, and there will be a live and online auction to purchase projects from this year.
To buy or donate students’ projects from the Angelina County Fair, click here.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.