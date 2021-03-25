WATCH: Wood County judge addresses vaccine rollouts, seniors availability

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron said she was pleased with Gov. Abbott’s announcements that seniors over the age of 80 would go to the front of the line in receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
Hebron appeared on East Texas Now after Abbott’s announcement.
Abbott said appointments for seniors over 80 would only need an identification verifying their age and no appointments would be needed.
Hebron said there has been trouble getting seniors to get online and to navigate their way to getting signed up.
“With seniors being able to just show up, that’s great,” Hebron said.
