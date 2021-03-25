Tyler Transportation Policy Committee hears recommendations for Master Street Plan

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Recommendations were given to the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Policy Committee on the Master Street Plan for Tyler and Smith County.
The plan helps guide the implementation and constriction for streets projects happening over the next 25 years. This helps anyone implementing a new street understand the public’s preferences.
Thursday’s policy recommendations included intersection design guidelines, bicycle facility best practices, transit stops, level of service, and connectivity and spacing.
“More policy recommendations, those are other things that are in there, not requirements for anybody to do, but kind of best practices for different areas as cities and counties for instance continue to see growth happening. Some best practice guidelines to say here’s probably things you should think of if you see a new subdivision coming in,” said Michael Howell, MPO Manager.
No action was taken at this meeting but they expect to do more with the recommendation at the May 27th meeting.
