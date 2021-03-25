Tyler Police investigate pedestrian crash on S. Broadway Ave.

By Erika Bazaldua | March 25, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 5:17 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating a pedestrian crash which shut down several lanes of traffic on South Broadway Avenue overnight.

At least a dozen officers responded to the crash near Cambridge Road around 12:15 am. Thursday.

Tyler police respond to pedestrian crash on US 69. (Source: KLTV Staff)

All northbound lanes of traffic were blocked while police investigated. By 3:30 a.m., those lanes were re-opened.

This is a developing story and we expect to learn more information from Tyler Police as early as Thursday morning.

