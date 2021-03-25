Tyler Police investigate pedestrian crash on S. Broadway Ave.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating a pedestrian crash which shut down several lanes of traffic on South Broadway Avenue overnight.
At least a dozen officers responded to the crash near Cambridge Road around 12:15 am. Thursday.
All northbound lanes of traffic were blocked while police investigated. By 3:30 a.m., those lanes were re-opened.
This is a developing story and we expect to learn more information from Tyler Police as early as Thursday morning.
