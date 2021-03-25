Tyler man pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.
Cory Jsamard Ford, 33, today pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love.
According to information presented in court, between Jan. 23, 2020 and Feb. 5, 2020, Ford distributed cocaine and methamphetamine in Smith County.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Ford with federal drug trafficking crimes on November 2. Under federal statutes, Ford faces up to 20 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety-CID and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.
