Tyler man pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Ford with federal drug trafficking crimes on November 2. Under federal statutes, Ford faces up to 20 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.