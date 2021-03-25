Tyler man gets 50 years for killing girlfriend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death before leaving the body in the trunk of a car has agreed to a plea deal.
Johny Osburn was accused of the January 2020 murder of Leslie Gamino and was indicted as such a year ago nearly to the day. Today, with Judge Jack Skeen Jr. presiding, Osburn agreed to a deal that includes a 50-year prison sentence.
Despite being seen wiping tears from his eyes, Osburn was largely silent during the hearing conducted via video conference.
Todd Wright, Gamino’s brother, spoke at the hearing, while holding up a photo of his sister.
“Beautiful picture, beautiful face, beautiful smile, she’s been with us this whole time, but I hope you are remorseful and sorry for what you did,” Wright said. “I think you know what you took away from our family. You took away a daughter to my mother. You took away a sister to me and my brothers. You took away a granddaughter, aunt and a niece. You took away a beautiful person that had an infectious laugh. You took away a mother that has two beautiful children that really need her. She was truly loved by all our family and friends.”
Now that sentencing has been completed, Osburn will await transfer to a unit within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
