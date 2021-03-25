Tyler County man charged in multiple Woodville break-ins

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Tyler County man remains in jail accused of breaking into businesses in Woodville.
Authorities say 36-year-old Odis Chester Lewis Jr. is charged with three misdemeanor counts each of burglary of a coin operated collection machine and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Captain Jathan Borel with the Woodville Police Department said their investigation led to evidence to identify Lewis Junior as the suspect of multiple burglaries at two businesses in town.
Borel said their investigation found small amounts of money were taken each time from the businesses that were burglarized.
The investigation is ongoing.
According to the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Jail Booking Report, Lewis Jr.’s bond for the six charges totals $90,000.
