Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! After a stormy morning for many of us, scattered showers will soon leave the area and skies will begin to clear later htis afternoon. Highs today will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s areawide and winds from the west will be breezy at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Skies will remain clear tonight and that will lead to more sunshine throughout the day Friday as southeasterly winds return and bring afternoon temperatures back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Clouds return by early Saturday and we will once again see the chance for a scattered showers and isolated thundershowers by the afternoon. Rain chances increase late Saturday into early Sunday as a cold front drags another line of showers and storms through East Texas. Spotty showers could persist in extreme Deep East Texas throughout the day, otherwise, most of the area will remain dry by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions persist for Monday and Tuesday of next week, but clouds will increase later Tuesday evening and showers and storms become possible once again on Wednesday. Keep the umbrella close, folks!