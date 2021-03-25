Texas Wounded Warriors make $20k donation to UT Tyler military scholarship

“It’s everything, it means a whole lot to them, they’re able to look at some of the expenses that their benefits may not cover, or even if they run into a situation where they need a little extra assistance that they can’t get through the VA or through another community partner, this scholarship has made the difference in whether some students graduate on time and go on to do great things, or if they have to postpone their education and sometimes look for work, look for different ways to support their family,” he said.