Rally attendees outside board meeting say principal should be put on administrative leave

The group called it the ‘Protect Our Children’ rally, which was asking for the school board to put Neches ISD elementary school Principal Kimberlyn Snider on administrative leave until her legal issues are resolved. Snider was indicted in January on charges of evidence tampering and official oppression connected to a sexual assault of a child investigation. The Neches ISD board did not place Snider on leave after the indictment, saying the authority to do that rests with the superintendent, who is Kimberlyn Snider’s husband.