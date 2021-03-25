Rally attendees outside board meeting say principal should be put on administrative leave

NECHES, Texas (KLTV) - Several members of the Neches for Change group rallied outside of the Neches ISD school board meeting Wednesday night.
The group called it the ‘Protect Our Children’ rally, which was asking for the school board to put Neches ISD elementary school Principal Kimberlyn Snider on administrative leave until her legal issues are resolved. Snider was indicted in January on charges of evidence tampering and official oppression connected to a sexual assault of a child investigation. The Neches ISD board did not place Snider on leave after the indictment, saying the authority to do that rests with the superintendent, who is Kimberlyn Snider’s husband.
Snider’s contract was later extended in February through June of 2023. Many parents liked Kaitlin Scroggins have grown frustrated with the way the district has handled the situation.
“We are upset with them. I hope that the school board and the superintendent, Randy Snider, see that we are not going to let this die down,” said Scroggins. “We are incredibly upset as parents and taxpayers and we will not let this type of enabling to continue.”
Several parents at the rally tell us Snider’s arrest was the final straw. They are citing many years of alleged bullying of students by Snider. Holly Nely, who is a parent of a former student, says her daughter called her after Snider’s arrest to let her know that she had been allegedly bullied by Snider years ago.
“She let me know that she had been bullied by Mrs. Snider, as well, 10 years ago. She was just too scared of the retaliation to tell me and had just kind of not discussed it for years,” said Nely.
The school board declined to comment on the rally at Wednesday’s board meeting. The board did vote to make masks optional and take down dividers at the school, but they plan on keeping a disinfectant spray program as well as not allow outside visitors.
