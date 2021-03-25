Rep. Ashby’s broadband bill gets OK from committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - State Rep. Trent Ashby’s bid to bring broadband access to rural residents has taken another of many steps closer to becoming law.
The House Committee on State Affairs approved the bill in a 12-0 vote. The bill will now go to Calendars Committee, where it is expected to be scheduled for debate on the House floor.
Ashby’s HB 5 would create a broadband office at the comptroller of public accounts to pinpoint and address areas of the state with the worst broadband capabilities.
Ashby (R-Lufkin) presented the bill to the committee on March 18. Several people spoke in favor of the bill.
The committee is chaired by Chris Paddie (R-Marshall).
