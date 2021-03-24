East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a portion of East Texas starting this evening and continuing through early Thursday morning. This area is generally along and north of Highway 79. This is from Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson to Carthage and points north. Currently, we are not looking for a solid line of thunderstorms to move through this area, but individual strong/severe thunderstorm cells. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of this area under an ENHANCED RISK for significant severe weather, or a 30% chance for strong thunderstorms. The greatest threat, at this time, will be large hail along with a few isolated tornadoes and very strong thunderstorm winds of 60 mph or more. The City of Tyler is within the Enhanced Risk area along with others like Canton, Athens, Quitman, Sulphur Springs, Mt. Pleasant, Emory, Grand Saline, Greenville, and others. Longview is under a Slight Risk as well as Jacksonville. These storms should be moving fast enough that the flash flooding risk will be minimal. Once the cold front passes through our area tomorrow morning, the threat for significant severe weather should diminish quickly. Please make sure you have your batteries charged, secure all items outside that might fly around in the strong winds and in case of an isolated tornado, please find your tornado-safe spot. A small, windowless, interior room to get to just in case a warning is issued. Please stay tuned for all updates. Download our KLTV Weather App to stay informed in case you lose power. Friday should be a very nice day...get out and enjoy it. Clouds return on Saturday/Sunday as another front moves in. Scattered showers and maybe a few thundershowers may occur. Sunday morning, we could see some rain with some sun appearing in the afternoon. Partly cloudy on Monday, mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a few sprinkles and then more clouds with another front on Wednesday. A few showers/thundershowers will be possible then as well.