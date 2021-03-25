‘Men of Courage’ free spiritual conference comes to Carthage Friday

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - J.R. Royce joined East Texas Now’s Kayla Lyons to discuss the free Men of Courage event being held in Carthage this Friday.
Royce organized this event and said men from the Ark-La-Tex area have been meeting once a month to discuss paths to becoming better spiritual leaders for their family and community.
The conference will have pastors, counselors, inspirational speakers, and is non-denominational.
Men of Courage will take place at Bulldog Stadium, #1 Bulldog Drive, in Carthage. Gates open at 6 p.m. The conference begins at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.