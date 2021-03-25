Man dies after shooting incident involving Mount Pleasant police at apartment complex

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant police say a man died Wednesday evening after an incident during which he fired a gun from his vehicle.
According to a press release, officers received a call about the welfare of someone at 120 Jerry Boatner Parkway. The press release states officers were directed to a man who was allegedly intoxicated, had a gun and was making threats.
Police tried to talk to the man, but the man fired a handgun from inside a vehicle, according to the release. Police fired their guns in response and the man died at the scene. It was not clear who shot the man. No officers were injured.
The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.
