Henderson police investigate fatal shooting

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson Police Department report a man has died from a gunshot wound Thursday in Henderson.
Police and EMS responded to the 300 block of Summer Street in reference to a gunshot victim and found a 46-year-old black male with a gunshot wound, the victim was later pronounced deceased.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of family.
There has been no arrest on this case.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Henderson Police Department.
