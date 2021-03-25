East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clearing skies today with clear skies overnight and cool temperatures. Some patchy fog is possible on Friday morning. Plentiful sunshine on Friday with a nice, mild afternoon. Increasing clouds overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Showers and a few thundershowers will be possible on Saturday with the heavier rainfall during the overnight hours. By Sunday afternoon, the sun should return, and temperatures should be very mild. These showers/thundershowers will be caused by a cold front that is expected to pass through East Texas very late on Saturday or very early on Sunday morning. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected on Monday and Tuesday with a very slight chance for a shower or two...nothing more. Another cold front on Wednesday morning could usher in a few thundershowers. Rain could continue into the earliest part of Thursday, but then the sun returns, and temperatures are expected to be very mild. Have a great day.