East Texas men accused in Capitol riots to be arraigned in April

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pair of East Texans indicted for their participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will face arraignment soon in Washington, D.C.
Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview, and Alex Kirk Harkrider, 33, of Carthage, were arrested on multiple charges in January and given a 13-count indictment each by a Smith County grand jury in February. Arraignment for the two men is scheduled to take place on April 13 via video conference with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
The recent indictment includes the following allegations:
- Nichols is accused of assaulting an officer with pepper spray. He is also accused of carrying a crowbar into the Capitol building.
- Harkrider is charged with theft of government property for allegedly stealing a table leg. He is also accused of carrying a tomahawk axe into the Capitol building.
The indictment was filed on Feb. 12.
Evidence brought against the two men, both former members of the U.S. Marine Corps, included video footage of their participation in the riot while breaching a Capitol Building window, and text messages that included wording such as “I’ll bring every freedom blaster I own” from Harkrider. There were also multiple photos of the two men dressed in body armor in and around the Capitol grounds. Nichols was noted as having brandished a crowbar during the riot, while Harkrider brought a tomahawk-style hatchet. Harkrider’s defense attorney argued that the tomahawk was intended purely for defensive use, however.
