East Texas Ag News: Prices vary in this week’s livestock report

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The lighter classes of feeder steers and heifer averages from 400 pounds and under ended a full 5 to 8 dollars lower compared to last week. And the classes over 400 pounds finished around 3 to 6 dollars higher, according to the East Texas Livestock Weekly Market Report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows and bulls remained mostly firm with last week’s averages.
The market report says the mid and heavier weight classes of feeder calves appear to be in the most demand as inventory is being secured for the Spring grazing areas up North.
Last Friday’s ‘Cattle on Feed Report’ was considered ‘friendly’ which also helped fuel the stronger demand at this week’s market.
