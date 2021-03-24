Emergency crews respond to church fire in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A fire destroyed a Polk County church Wednesday morning.
Fire officials say it happened at the Chesswood Baptist Church right off U.S. Highway 59 in between Livingston and Goodrich. We’re told that building has been there since the 1980s.
“Before we got on the scene, I was able to see the flames and went ahead and started to call for help immediately,” Livingston Fire Chief Corky Cochran said.
More than 18 volunteer fire departments and 60 firefighters from Polk County and the surrounding areas were on scene for several hours today at the Chesswood Baptist Church.
Cochran said they received the call just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.
“One of the secretaries was inside and began to smell something that was burning,” Cochran said.
He said she was able to make it out safely. Cochran said some firefighters got overheated but they are okay, as well.
“No injuries,” Cochran said.
Fire officials said the church is a total loss.
“Any time you have an entire loss, especially a House of God, you lose, it hurts a little worse,” Cochran said. “This is a good congregation. It’s an old church. They’ve had three rebuilds. Started in a small building, little building to this one and been a great congregation over the years.”
Pastor Howard Daniel said while this is a tragedy there is still hope.
“The Lord is still on His Throne,” Daniel said. “He understands it all, and we will be back.”
Cochran said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it does not appear suspicious.
Pastor Daniel said there will be no midweek service Wednesday and though it is too early to determine if service will be held this Sunday. He said they hope to return by Easter.
The Texas Department of Transportation reports that all lanes of U.S. Highway 59, south of Livingston in Polk County, are clear and open for travel following the fire that required a northbound lane closure.
