U.S. Navy awards Bell Flight $182 million contract for V-22 variants
Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey (Source: BellFlight.com)
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 22, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 12:54 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United States Navy has awarded Bell Flight a $182 million contract for the production and delivery of two V-22 variants for the Air Force.

The contract also applies to post-production repairs of the aircraft.

This is in addition to a more than $300 million contract awarded to Bell Flight earlier this month.

According to a news release, 13 percent of the work will be performed in Amarillo.

The project is expected to be complete in March of 2025.

