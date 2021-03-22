East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and isolated thundershowers are over the NW sections of East Texas and will spread eastward throughout the night. A few may become strong, even severe, for a short period of time. As we head into the pre-dawn hours, the chances will continue. After sunrise on Tuesday, rain should be over, and the sun will appear for most of the day. More showers and thundershowers form on Wednesday afternoon and will continue into the day on Thursday. Showers and isolated thundershowers persist until late afternoon/evening hours on Thursday, then the rain ends. Rainfall totals through Thursday are expected to range from 1 to 2 inches with a few locations getting a bit more, especially if some heavier thundershowers exist. Friday through Monday looks very nice, however, there is a slightly chance for a few scattered showers late on Saturday as another front moves through. Currently, it just looks like a few showers, nothing more.