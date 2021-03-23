East Texas bull riders dominate PBR event

The Professional Bull Riders’ reigning Rookie of the Year took home another win Sunday.
With his final ride, the Houston County native hit the high-marked ride of the season and top bull score for the 2021 PBR campaign.
“Making that run in the short round was the very best I’ve ever made in my life on the very best bull I’ve ever been on,” Campbell said. “That means a lot because that confidence is growing is going to go a long way.”
22-year-old Boudreaux Campbell collected his second career victory at the PBR elite event in Kansas City Sunday.
With the victory, Campbell moved up 39 positions in the world standings from No. 53 to No. 14.
“Just moving to 14 is good, but I don’t want to just be in the top 15 or 14, I want to be number one,” he said. “I want to be up there at the top. It’s always good to make a jump like that, but there’s a lot of season left. Definitely helps right here at the beginning to get a good start like that.”
And there’s plenty of East Texas talent making noise. Jasper County native Cooper Davis finished second in last weekend’s event. Davis sits a top of the world standings currently.
Campbell said they are proud to represent East Texas.
“It’s pretty cool because you have all our towns in East Texas supporting us,” Campbell said. “I hope it helps all the other kids that want to go out and do something with their lives to actually go and do it.”
This weekend in Louisville, Kentucky, the top 15 riders will try to last eight seconds on the world’s top 15 bulls.
