Whitehouse man smashes largemouth bass record at Lake Tyler with 15.44lb catch

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man broke the largemouth bass lake record at Lake Tyler over the weekend.
According to a Facebook post from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Toyota Sharelunker Program, James Crawford caught a 15.44lb largemouth from the lake, which will be the first Legacy Class entry into the program from Lake Tyler. The catch also shattered the lake record by over two and a half pounds.
A Legacy Class entry is any bass weighing greater than 13 pounds that is loaned to the program during the spawning period (January-March) which supports the Sharelunker selective breeding program.
Click here for more information about the Sharelunker program.
