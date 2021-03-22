Tyler IHOP to remain closed for foreseeable future following fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The IHOP located at 115 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler will remain closed for the foreseeable future following a fire that resulted in damage Sunday night.
According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Finley, crews responded to the restaurant around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Finley said the fire originated around one of the griddle’s in the kitchen area. It then spread to the wall nearest to the griddles.
Finley said all patrons and employees were able to get out of the building safely. Finley estimated the damages to be around $100,000. The damage was confined to the kitchen area.
The cause has been determined to be accidental, possibly caused by grease buildup in the griddle area.
