Emergency crews responding to fire at Tyler IHOP restaurant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire and Police departments are responding to a reported structure fire at a restaurant off Loop 323, near South Broadway Avenue.
Just after 10:30 p.m., crews were called to the 24-hour IHOP location at 115 W Southwest Loop 323.
More than a half-dozen engines and other emergency vehicles were outside the business, where it appeared the power had been shut off.
Right now, it’s unclear what started the fire or the extent of possible damage or any injuries.
The outside westbound lane of Loop 323 was closed to allow first responders to work.
