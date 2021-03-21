Traveling Texas rediscovering Corpus Christi

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the winter temperatures give way to Spring and Summer, East Texans begin to plan vacation and getaway destinations.
About 7 hours to the south of us on highway 37 you begin to see the terrain change, and palm trees begin to line the roadways.
Corpus Christi.
The city underwent a renaissance of sorts. A renovation of the downtown area has made it a popular destination that offers numerous restaurants and live entertainment.
“Our downtown area has really blossomed over the last several years. It’s where people can enjoy dining and live music and really gathering in our downtown area which is right along the seawall,” says Meredith Darden, spokesperson for ‘Visit Corpus Christi’.
Among the popular attractions, the aircraft carrier ‘U.S.S. Lexington’, now permanently moored in Corpus.
It’s a floating museum where visitors can see how life was on the floating city, see vintage warplanes, and view the history of the ‘lady Lex’ which played a huge role in winning World War Two in the pacific.
And it has something extra.
“It’s the first aircraft carrier in the world to have 2 escape rooms. So you can get in and try your hand at solving some of these escape room puzzles,” Darden says.
The ‘Texas State Aquarium’ is a massive nonprofit facility dedicated to promoting environmental conservation and rehabilitation of the wildlife of the gulf of Mexico.
“We’ve got areas where you can look over aquariums, under aquariums, through aquariums. We also have a variety of terrestrial animals here. Birds. Mammals, Reptiles. Fish. Kind of a mix of a zoo collection and aquarium all on one campus. A really top notch attraction,” says aquarium chief executive officer Tom Schmid.
According to Darden, a signature sight that must be seen before you leave Corpus Christi is the sunsets.
“It really is breath-taking. The sunsets on Sunset island and Padre island are spectacular,” she says.
One of the biggest attractions in the Corpus Christi-Padre island area is of course the beaches. Long stretches of beautiful beach, that brings thousands of visitors every year.
“Our beaches are pretty extraordinary. It’s the primary driver of leisure travel,” Schmid says.
It’s synonymous with ‘Spring break’, but it’s what makes Corpus a year round destination for vacationers.
“People from all over Texas, including Tyler and Longview are really beginning to rediscover Corpus Christi,” says Schmid.
