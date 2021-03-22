Texas teens spend spring break helping with SWLA hurricane recovery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A group of young people from Texas spent their spring break in Southwest Louisiana to help with hurricane recovery.
Catholic Charities is just one agency partnering with Texas groups like the Westcott Study Center from Houston - a faith based organization that challenges young men to grow.
“They’re probably getting a lot more out of it than the people that we’re serving just by doing the service themselves. They realize how important that is, and they’re very happy doing it,” said Daniel Murphy with the Westcott Study Center.
The group has been hard at work since Monday helping clean up homes damaged by the hurricanes and ice storm.
“I’m really glad we’re able to come here ‘cause there’s clearly a lot of need,” said Joe Kolf with the Westcott Study Center.
“My conscious just kept saying like you know you’re never going to forget this week. So, I just decided to come, and I’m sure glad I did it,” said volunteer Nicholas Cannon.
Sixteen-year-old Cannon said giving up his spring break to make a difference was worth it and his friend Isaiah Bocock agrees.
“We’re not doing a lot of like huge work out here, but we’re doing small things that help individual people,” said Bocock.
“They actually moved a whole lot faster than what I was expecting, and they got a lot accomplished,” said Cynthia Julian, the disaster case manager for Catholic Charities.
Though these teens have done a lot over the past five days, Julian said Catholic Charities still has plenty of people locally who need help.
“I’ll keep everybody in my prayers in Louisiana, and I hope that we can do more in the future,” said Bocock.
Any organization wanting to help can contact Catholic Charities Volunteer Coordinator Rickard Newman by phone at (337) 309 - 8381 or by email at rickard.newman@lcdiocese.org
