Sign-ups available for UT Health East Texas COVID-19 vaccination clinic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from March 22-27 and additional sign-up slots are still available.
This clinic will be for individuals who need to receive their first dose of the vaccine. This will be the Pfizer variant. Individuals eligible for participation are those age 18 and older AND have at least one chronic medical condition that puts you at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Solid organ transplantation
- Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Due to the delicacy of the vaccine and need for extremely cold storage, the vaccine will be given at UT Health North Campus Tyler. Your appointment should take approximately 30 minutes. Here’s what to expect during your appointment. You MUST have an appointment, no walk-ins will be accepted.
- Arrive at UT Health North Campus (11937 US-271, Tyler, TX 75708)
- Use main entrance, then take elevators to 3rd floor.
- From the elevators, follow signs to vaccine registration.
- Once registered, you will be vaccinated.
- After vaccination, you will be monitored for 15 minutes.
- During monitoring you will sign up for your second vaccination.
- After 15 minutes you will be released and provided information in case of a reaction.
To schedule an appointment online visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ut
