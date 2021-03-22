Police: Man refuses mask, stabs worker at Texas restaurant

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) - Police in Texas are searching for a man accused of refusing to wear a mask at a Jack in the Box and then stabbing the shift manager with what’s believed to be a pocketknife.
The incident this week in League City, located just southeast of Houston, follows a similar situation in nearby cities, where a woman was arrested after refusing to wear a mask, first at at a bank and then at office supply store.
League City police say 53-year-old James Schulz is wanted in connection with the stabbing at the Jack in the Box late Wednesday.
