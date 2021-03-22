NTSB report shows passenger died after Anderson County plane crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board stated that the passenger in a plane crash that occurred in Anderson County on March 6 died because of his or her injuries. The pilot suffered serious injuries.
According to the NTSB’s preliminary report, the airplane that crashed was a single-engine Beech 35. The crash occurred at about 1:40 p.m. on March 6.
“The airplane was recently purchased by the pilot and was being transported to the pilot’s home residence in the greater Dallas, Texas area,” the report stated. “The pilot reported that while en route, the engine lost power. The pilot maneuvered the plane for a forced landing.”
During its crash landing, the airplane struck trees and came to rest in a grass field about four miles southwest of Palestine. The plane suffered “substantial” damage to both wings and its fuselage.
The pilot and passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
According to the preliminary report, a Federal Aviation Administration aviation safety inspector and an air safety inspector from Textron Aviation went to the crash site “to conduct documentation activities.” The wreckage was recovered from the crash site so that the airframe, engine, and propeller could be examined.
The airplane departed from Anahuac, the report stated. No flight plan was filed.
The report did not identify the pilot or the passenger, and it did not go into detail about what might have caused the plane’s engine to lose power.
A previous East Texas News story stated that the field where the airplane crashed is in the 5000 block of FM 1990.
