Man survives ride in garbage truck from Lubbock to Meadow landfill

Sheriff Click says the man was covered in garbage, and deputies began to question him. He told them he was living in the Executive Motel in Lubbock and somehow found himself in the dumpster behind a Little Caesars Pizza in Lubbock. He did not know which location. He also said he tried to get out of the dumpster, but it was locked. He said while he was in the dumpster, a dump truck loaded the trash from that dumpster and he went with it.