Lufkin man killed in Sunday morning party shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the Lufkin man who died from an early Sunday morning shooting.
Jamerion D. Mitchell, 32, of Lufkin, was declared dead at the scene on Sunday after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.
According to a statement from the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on FM 1013, west of Spurger, in reference to an individual being shot. On scene, deputies observed several individuals standing over Mitchell, who appeared to have been shot multiple times in the chest and stomach area. CPR was administered, and deputies assisted with medical attention until EMS arrived. Deputies and state troopers were able to secure the scene and locate several shell casings near Mitchell.
An autopsy will be conducted this week in Beaumont.
In the statement, the sheriff’s office noted that investigators are having difficulty identifying suspects involved in the shooting, due in part to the fact that there were about 100 individuals gathered for a party at the scene of the incident.
“Very little cooperation is being given by individuals that may have witnessed the shooting itself,” the statement said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office at 409-283-2172.
