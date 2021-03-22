Governor Abbott hosts small business roundtable to discuss COVID-19 liability legislation

Gov. Greg Abbott met with the owners of Bison Coolers in Dallas today as part of a small business roundtable discussion. (Source: Office of Gov. Greg Abbott)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | March 22, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 3:44 PM

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott today held a roundtable discussion with employees of Bison Coolers in Fort Worth.

During the roundtable, the Abbott discussed the importance of fostering a strong business climate, supporting the small business community in Texas, and the need for COVID-19 liability protections for businesses that operated safely throughout the pandemic. He was also joined by Senator Kelly Hancock and Representative Jeff Leach, who have both filed legislation on COVID-related civil liability protections.

Earlier this year, Abbott named COVID-19 liability protections as an emergency item for the legislative session. These protections would ensure that businesses that took measures to comply with appropriate government guidance for mitigating the spread of the disease would not be liable if a person contracted COVID-19 on the premises of the business.

“Businesses and healthcare providers that operated safely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic shouldn’t have their livelihoods destroyed by frivolous lawsuits, which is why I made civil liability protections an emergency item this session,” said Abbott. “Companies like Bison Coolers and their employees drive the Texas economy forward, and they need to know that the state of Texas has their back. Whether it is with COVID liability protections or other strategies, Texas will always support our small business community. When small businesses and entrepreneurs succeed, Texas succeeds.”

