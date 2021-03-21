East Texas roadside produce stands begin

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the coming of Spring, comes the familiar appearance in East Texas of ‘roadside produce stands.’
But this year, locally grown produce may take a little longer to get to the stands.
Opening up a little early this year, Hawkins produce stand on FM-14 is already fresh fruits and vegetables.
“We’ve been in this spot for about 9 years, but we’ve actually been doing produce for about 15 years,” the vendor says.
Sellers say shoppers love the ‘fresh form the farm’ aspect.
“Lots and lots of tomatoes. peas and beans. We have 12 variety’s of fresh shelled peas and beans,” another vendor says.
But the produce is from Florida. An option the roadside stands have to go to because of February.
How long they will continue to take out of state produce is unknown. A lot of local farmers had to replant after the February freeze.
Not an uncommon occurrence for farmers, there have been years when hard freezes have killed their first plantings.
But the rare week long February freeze killed off their opportunity to sell their first harvest, and the first money of the season has been lost.
So the roadside stands will stay with what they can get, until local produce becomes available.
