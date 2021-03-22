Authorities arrest 52-year-old Wills Point man after standoff with law enforcement

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Members of the Forney-Terrell Joint SWAT team arrested a 52-year-old man Wills Point Saturday night after a standoff that occurred on County Road 2627.
According to a post on the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, VZCSO deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on CR 2627 at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Monte Ray Adair is still being held in the Van Zandt County Jail on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. His total bond amount has been set at $260.000.
“During the course of the investigation, the suspect Monte Adair pointed a long gun in the direction of the law enforcement officers on scene,” the Facebook post stated. “The deputies immediately retreated, took cover, and had a family of the victim of assault drive her away from the scene.”
Sheriff Steve Hendrix, Chief Deputy Craig Shelton, and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene a short time later. The Wills Point Police Department K-9 unit and State Park Police were also at the scene.
“After the suspect refused to respond to verbal commands, the Forney-Terrell Joint Swat Team was called out,” the Facebook post stated. “Warrants were obtained, and the suspect eventually surrendered to law enforcement around 1:30 a.m. after the swat team utilized non-lethal tactics to end the standoff without loss of life or serious injury.”
Hendrix said in the Facebook post that any attempt to harm law enforcement in his county will not be tolerated.
“I also want to thank all of the officers that assisted and to the Forney-Terrell Joint SWAT Team for their help in a peaceful outcome to a potentially tragic situation.”
