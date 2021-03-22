Arlington man accused of shooting, killing boyfriend rejects 40-year plea deal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Arlington man who is accused of shooting and killing his boyfriend after finding child porn on his digital device rejected a plea agreement of 40 years in prison during a hearing Monday.
Robert Price appeared in Judge Kerry Russell’s 7th Judicial District Court Monday. If Price had agreed to the plea deal, he would have been required to plead guilty to a first-degree felony murder charge.
Price will now be placed on the list for upcoming jury trials. Russell said during the Zoom hearing that there are now about 80 cases on the list for Smith County jury trials.
Price is still being held in the Smith County jail. His bail amount has been set at $500,000.
A Smith County grand jury indicted Price on the charge in October of 2020.
Price was arrested on July 23 after he allegedly shot and killed Nathaniel Charles Snell, 32, near Tyler State Park on July 20.
According to an affidavit, Price shot Snell with a stolen gun after finding child pornography on Snell’s digital device.
