6-year-old boy severely hurt in 2-vehicle wreck, police say

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A 6-year-old boy was severely injured in a two-vehicle crash in Texarkana, Ark.
A 2-year-old girl and three adults also were involved in the accident about 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of North State Line Avenue, authorities said.
First responders found a woman and both children in a vehicle resting against a tree on the east side of the roadway, according to Texarkana, Ark., police.
“The 6-year-old passenger male appeared to have severe injures and was transported from St. Michael’s Hospital Children’s via helicopter,” police Sgt. Rick Cockrell said.
The other vehicle was found facing south in the center lane. It was occupied by a man and a woman.
Police released no details about any injuries sustained by the girl and the three adults.
And authorities still are trying to determine how and why the accident happened.
