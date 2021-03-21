Tyler County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting at party near Spurger

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Investigators with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects in a fatal shooting incident that occurred at a party on FM 1013 early Sunday morning.
According to a press release, TCSO deputies responded to a residence on FM 1013 west of Spurger to check out a report of a shooting.
When the deputies got to the scene, they found several people standing over the male victim. It appeared that the victim had been shot multiple times in the chest and stomach area. CPR was being given to the victim, and deputies assisted with medical attention until EMS personnel arrived.
TCSO deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers secured the scene, and they located several spent shell casings near the victim.
Justice of the Peace Jim Moore pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s body was taken to Coleman’s Family Mortuary in Woodville. An autopsy will be conducted in Beaumont next week.
According to the press release, the sheriff’s office is not releasing the victim’s name at this time.
“Investigators are having a hard time identifying the actor(s) involved in the shooting at the residence, where over 100 individuals were gathered for a party,” the press release stated. “very little cooperation is being given by individuals that may have witnessed the shooting itself or that are withholding information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for this homicide.”
Anyone with any information is urged to call the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 283-2172 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers hotline could earn a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.
