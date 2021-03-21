Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through Van Zandt County ends in crash

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple East Texas law enforcement agencies were involved in a high-speed chase that started in Canton Sunday morning, went on Interstate 20, and ended when the suspect wrecked his car near Wills Point.
Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said Canton Police Department made contact with the suspect at the town’s Whataburger, and the man fled in his vehicle. The suspect got onto I-20, and Hendrix said the vehicles involved in the pursuit got up to speeds of more than 100 mph.
The suspect, who was later identified as Carl Fulton, 37, of Wills Point, exited the interstate at FM 2965 and went down several back roads in northwestern Van Zandt County. Hendrix said, at one point, the chase went in and out of Kaufman County several times.
During the chase, Fulton allegedly threw several items out via his car’s window.
Eventually, Fulton turned onto County Road 3812. He was still traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph, Hendrix said. The sheriff said after Fulton crossed FM 751 near Wills Point, his vehicle crashed through a fence and started smoking.
Hendrix said two of his deputies ordered Fulton out of his vehicle at gunpoint, and the suspect complied.
A short time later, Fulton’s car burst into flames, Hendrix said. Wills Point firefighters hosed down the burning car and put out the flames, Hendrix said.
Fulton was taken to the Van Zandt County Jail, where he was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance under 28 grams, and a parole violation. Later, he was taken to an area hospital after authorities found that he had swallowed some Xanax during the chase, Hendrix said.
When Fulton is released from the hospital, he will be taken back to the Van Zandt County Jail
Hendrix said in addition to his deputies, Canton PD officers, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and Wills Point Police Department officers were also involved in the chase.
