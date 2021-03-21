Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Clouds will increase overnight tonight as winds shift more from the south by tomorrow morning. We will start out tomorrow near 50 degrees with a few sprinkles possible before rain chances begin to increase in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will sit near 70 degrees thanks to some breezy southerly winds. As we get to the end of Monday, a line of shower and thunderstorms will form along a cold front and then push east through the area overnight into early Tuesday. Widespread severe weather does not appear likely, but a few storms could become strong to severe and develop some quarter sized hail and damaging gusty winds, as well as some very heavy rainfall. Rain will end later Tuesday morning and skies will temporarily clear out Tuesday afternoon before clouds return on Wednesday. In a similar set up to Monday night’s, we’ll see a final round of disruptive weather overnight Wednesday into the first half of Thursday before skies clear out by Thursday night. Next Friday, sunny skies will finally return as afternoon temperatures warm back to near 70 degrees. Please remain weather alert and keep the umbrella close next week. We’ll be watching the skies closely.