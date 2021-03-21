12-seeded SFA Ladyjacks fall in heartbreaker to 5-seeded Georgia Tech in overtime

San Antonio, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks season came to an end on Sunday with a heart breaking 54-52 loss to Georgia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Division I National Tournament.
After Georgia Tech scored the first basket of the game the Ladyjacks quickly responded. First it was Tyler native Alyssa Mayfield and then Zya Nugent hit a three to give SFA an early lead that they would hold the entire first half.
The crowd felt like a home crowd for the Ladyjacks. Fans were limited to guests of the program and players. The crowd easily leaned more to the Ladyjacks favor. The loud noise seemed to get to the Yellow Jackets. SFA, which lead the nation in forced turnovers, forced seven turnovers in the first half of play. SFA held a 17-10 advantage after the first quarter and a 34-17 lead at the break.
Out of the break, Georgia Tech cut into the lead and at the 3rd quarter, outscoring SFA 19-5 to make it a 39-36 game heading into the final 10 minutes of action. The Ladyjacks found their shots again in the forth and extended their lead 48-42 with 4:19 left in the game. The Yellowjackets came right back and made it a 48-46 to go in the final two minutes and the game would go to overtime at 48-48.
With seconds remaining in overtime, SFA was down 54-53 and had a chance to tie the game. Freshman Avery Brittingham had two looks under the basket but neither fell. One final shot did fall but it was after the buzzer.
SFA will finish the year 24-3 and will return in the fall of 2021 as a member of the Western Athletic Conference.
