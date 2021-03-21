Palestine PD detectives investigating shooting incident that left man dead, boy wounded

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Detectives with the Palestine Police Department are investigating a shooting incident that left a 28-year-old man fatally wounded and injured a 6-year-old boy Saturday night.
According to a post on the Palestine PD Facebook page, PPD officers were dispatched out to the area of Spring Street and Magnolia to check out a reported shooting shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Detectives are currently working to identify a suspect and determine why this happened,” said Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow. “We are asking that anyone with information on this crime contact us immediately.”
When the Palestine PD officers arrived on the scene, they found a Ford F-150 pickup in the road.
They went to check on its occupants and found that drive, Dustin Rodgers, of Elkhart, had an apparent gunshot wound in his chest, the press release stated. A 6-year-boy in the back seat had a gunshot wound to his foot.
“An adult female and a female child who were also in the vehicle were not injured,” the press release stated.
The Palestine PD officers provided first aid until EMS personnel arrived at the scene. Rodgers later died at a local hospital, the press release stated. The boy was treated and released.
“Based on witness statements, the gunfire came from another vehicle that was also traveling on Spring Street,” the press release stated. “The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.”
Anyone with any information is urged to call the Palestine Police Department at (903) 729-2254 or Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 9903) 729-8477.
