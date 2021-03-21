Mark in Texas History: Starrville community founded by minister who banned on alcohol, gambling

SMITH COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - The Starrville community was founded by a minister looking to have a community with bans on liquor and gambling. Mark Scirto explains in this week’s Mark in Texas History.
Reverend Joshua Starr bought 640 acres in 1852 off the Dallas-Shreveport Road. He then sold lots with deed covenants against gambling and liquor.
According to its historical marker, the town thrived with stores and lodgings along with mills, foundries, and a wagon factory.
The town even had a Methodist school and a Baptist school, both for females, and a female college even existed before the Civil War.
However, the Tyler Tap Railroad bypassed Starrville in the 1870s and brought population losses. The post office, Masonic lodge, and schools were merged with Winona.
If you go to check out the historical marker, you can see the town well, which dates back to the establishment of the community.
If you’d like to check out this historical marker and well, it’s on the intersection of FM 16E and FM 757.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.