Lufkin’s Natasha Mack picks up double-double in Oklahoma State’s NCAA Round 1 win

San Antonio, Texas (KTRE) - The Oklahoma State women’s basketball team got a big boost from Lufkin native Natasha Mack in their 84-61 victory over Wake Forest in the first round of the Division I National Tournament.
Mack finished the day with 27 points, 15 Rebounds and 4 assist. The effort helped Mack eclipse the 1,000 point mark. In her entire college career Mack has over 2,000 total career points if you factor in her 1,471 from Angelina College.
“This is such a great feeling,” Mack said. “It is like the spotlight is on you. This is the bog dance. You either come with your dancing shoes or you go home.”
The Cowgirls now await the winner of the 1-16 matchup between Stanford and Utah Valley.
“We have to bring the same energy,” Mack said. “It only gets harder from here. I have to encourage my team and we have to do what we do.”
