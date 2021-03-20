30-year-old man dies after vehicle leaves US 79, hits fences, home in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 30-year-old Henderson man died Friday night after his vehicle went off of U.S. Highway 79 in Rusk County, hit two fences, and struck a house.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at about 9:05 p.m. Friday. The wreck occurred about six miles east of Henderson.
The preliminary crash report shows that Brant Allen Hindsman was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup east on US 79 when the vehicle left the road to the right in a slight curve, the press release stated. The pickup went into the ditch on the south side of the road, struck two fences, and then hit a house.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Jackie Risinger pronounced Hindsman dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Crawford A. Crimm Funeral Home in Henderson.
